Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 790 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $200.87 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $233.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

