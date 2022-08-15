Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 99 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

NYSE DHR opened at $297.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

