Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $88.29. 33,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,897. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.