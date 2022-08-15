Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 174,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,390,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

