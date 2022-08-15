Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 0.9% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average is $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

