Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.06. 9,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.37 and its 200 day moving average is $288.85. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.64.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

