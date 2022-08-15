Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 3,257 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after buying an additional 271,526 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.78. 76,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,553,911. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.60. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

