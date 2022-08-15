Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 708 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 115,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,679. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

