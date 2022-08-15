Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

BAC traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $35.88. 333,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,731,707. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

