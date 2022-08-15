Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $601.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $551.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,277 shares of company stock worth $33,335,966 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

