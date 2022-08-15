Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $85,345,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,098,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,127,000 after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,787. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.