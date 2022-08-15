Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.7 %

CCL opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after acquiring an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

