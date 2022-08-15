Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.32. 417,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.