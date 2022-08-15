Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $85.65 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

