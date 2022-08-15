CashHand (CHND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,967.00

CashHand (CHND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, CashHand has traded 59.4% lower against the dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a market capitalization of $3,200.80 and approximately $1,967.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00142420 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009569 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

