CashHand (CHND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,967.00

CashHand (CHND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, CashHand has traded 59.4% lower against the dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a market capitalization of $3,200.80 and approximately $1,967.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003801 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00142420 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009569 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000075 BTC.
CashHand Coin Profile
CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.
CashHand Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.