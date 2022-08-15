CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Price Target Raised to $12.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 224.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CASI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of CASI stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,799. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.13% and a negative net margin of 91.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

