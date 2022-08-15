Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 45,339 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 45,339 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 125,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

