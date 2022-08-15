Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 157,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 61.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 222,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.7 %

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 123,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.