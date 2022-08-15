Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.10 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,005 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 41,030 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,209.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,270.2% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 204,745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 189,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 699,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,602,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

