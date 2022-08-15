Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after buying an additional 2,435,667 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,111,000 after purchasing an additional 241,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TRP stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 108,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,548. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

