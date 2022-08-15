Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $389.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,444. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $386.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.