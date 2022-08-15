Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1,574.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.89. 49,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,575. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.