Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EWC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.