Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,666 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $1,396,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Mosaic by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $133,003,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 146,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

