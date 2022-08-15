CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$74.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL.B. National Bankshares upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.44.
CCL.B stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$63.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,920. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$53.36 and a 12 month high of C$73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.01.
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
