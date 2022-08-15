Centrifuge (CFG) Market Cap Tops $114.64 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $114.64 million and $200,755.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars.

