Centrifuge (CFG) Market Cap Tops $114.64 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $114.64 million and $200,755.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002329 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001543 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014116 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Centrifuge Coin Profile
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Buying and Selling Centrifuge
Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.