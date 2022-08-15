Ceres Reaches Market Cap of $221,569.69 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Ceres has a total market cap of $221,569.69 and $4,069.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $40.20 or 0.00161845 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ceres has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014262 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ceres Coin Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ceres
