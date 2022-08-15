Ceres Reaches Market Cap of $221,569.69 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Ceres has a total market cap of $221,569.69 and $4,069.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $40.20 or 0.00161845 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ceres has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

