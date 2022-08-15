Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of CWSRF remained flat at $8.74 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

