Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.68.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

CSH.UN traded down C$0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 546,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,084.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.99. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$10.74 and a twelve month high of C$13.53.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

