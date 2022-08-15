Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Gap Down to $137.26

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $137.26, but opened at $129.95. Chord Energy shares last traded at $129.95, with a volume of 3,563 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Chord Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.00 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,155. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

