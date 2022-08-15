Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,390,420. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

