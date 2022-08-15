Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 385,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,390,420. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

