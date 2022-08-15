Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,387 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

