Civilization (CIV) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.17 Million

Civilization (CIV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $14.17 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,096.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00128478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065784 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

