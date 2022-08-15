Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clarus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) by 824.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,733 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Clarus Therapeutics worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRXT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Clarus Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Clarus Therapeutics Price Performance

Clarus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. 1,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,541,376. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.