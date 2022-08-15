Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,200 at Citigroup

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCHGY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.91) to GBX 2,525 ($30.51) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,115.00.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.57. 4,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,416. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.