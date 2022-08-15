Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of UTF stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
