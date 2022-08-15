Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of PSF stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
