Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PSF stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.