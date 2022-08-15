Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Reaches $0.0215 on Major Exchanges

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $132,967.97 and $728.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001534 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013728 BTC.
Collateral Pay Profile
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
