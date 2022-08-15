Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Reaches $0.0215 on Major Exchanges

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $132,967.97 and $728.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

