Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
