Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Rating)

See Also

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.