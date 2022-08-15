ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $13,853,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.91. The stock had a trading volume of 340,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

