Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Up 25.8% in July

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 116,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Water

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $76,290.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,282.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 72.5% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

CWCO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 113,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

