Contrasting Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Innoviz Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 94.69 -$101.88 million ($0.59) -6.83 Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 150.80 -$153.56 million ($0.83) -7.37

Profitability

Aeva Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeva Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,407.47% -27.32% -26.05% Innoviz Technologies -1,625.51% -41.48% -36.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aeva Technologies and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Innoviz Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 58.19%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.83%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Innoviz Technologies.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.