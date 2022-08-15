Convergence One Day Volume Tops $695,041.00 (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Convergence has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $695,041.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Buying and Selling Convergence

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

