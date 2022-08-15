Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPLF. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$25.00 to C$16.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock opened at C$6.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$461.66 million and a P/E ratio of -16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.78. Copperleaf Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$5.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.10.

Insider Activity at Copperleaf Technologies

About Copperleaf Technologies

In related news, Senior Officer Stanley Thomas Coleman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$145,859.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,188 shares in the company, valued at C$3,801,971.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,491 shares of company stock worth $155,931.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

