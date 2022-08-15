Cormark Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$64.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.91.

Exchange Income Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded up C$1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching C$50.83. 145,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.79 and a 1-year high of C$50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 30.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Exchange Income

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

