Cosmos Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.43 or 0.00047360 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $190.50 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,119.44 or 0.99943306 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026071 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.