CoTrader Hits Market Cap of $277,670.30 (COT)

CoTrader (COT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $277,670.30 and approximately $92.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoTrader has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00126313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065850 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com.

CoTrader Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

