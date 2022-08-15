Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Short Interest Down 17.3% in July

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 44,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Coupang Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,352,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 44.85% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751,780 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Coupang by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,328,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,937,000 after purchasing an additional 906,883 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology raised its position in shares of Coupang by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,529 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Coupang by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

