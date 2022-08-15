Cowen Lowers Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Price Target to $10.00

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Tattooed Chef from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital cut Tattooed Chef from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Tattooed Chef Stock Performance
NASDAQ TTCF traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.71. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $564.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tattooed Chef Company Profile
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
