Cowen Lowers Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Price Target to $10.00

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Tattooed Chef from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital cut Tattooed Chef from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Tattooed Chef Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTCF traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.71. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $564.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 129,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

